New legislative mechanisms needed for post-coronavirus era: Ghalibaf

In a message to the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament the Speaker of the Iranian Parl. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that new financial and legislative mechanisms are needed for the time after COVID-19 outburst.

During his speech addressing the event via video conference, Ghalibaf underlined that relying on the achieved experienced during the coronavirus pandemic, world parliaments need to define and provide new financial and legislative mechanisms for the time after the outbreak.

Iran unveils 'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles

'Martyr Haj Qasem ballistic missile' and 'Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile' were unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony held via video conference and attended by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

As Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami informed addressing the event, Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers.

Defense ministry to assist empowerment of Navy, IRGC

Iranian Defense Min. Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that his ministry is determined to support the Army Navy and Navy of the IRGC with improving their naval combat power.

In his meeting with Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Hatami said, "Considering the importance of waterways in various sectors such as security, economy and the traffic of merchant ships and oil tankers; ensuring the security of water routes is an inevitable necessity."

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,279 new cases registered

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,279 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 352,558.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 20,264, saying the disease has taken the lives of 139 patients over the past 24 hours.

Deterrent strategy pivotal in Iranian defensive products: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says all of the Iranian products in the field of defense are developed based on the country's 'deterrent strategy'.

In his remarks addressing the unveiling ceremony of 'Martyr Haj Qasem ballistic missile' and 'Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile' via video conference on Thursday, Rouhani underlined the role of drones in conducting various military missions and said, "Drones are the safest and cheapest tools to be used in various military operations."

Iran's defense progress unique in past 4 decades: Hatami

Iranian defense minister said on Thursday that the country's defense progress in the last four decades is not comparable to any other period.

Making the remarks during a ceremony held on Thursday to unveil the latest achievements in defense sector, Hatami said: Iranian defense industry , which is considered as the fundamentals of military self-reliance and is one of the main requirements of the country's authority, is now a mature one with 770 various product groups that can supply the demand of the Iranian Armed Forces in wars.

UAE chargé d'affaires summoned over seizure of fishing boat

Iran's minsitry of foreign affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the seizure of a fishing boat on Monday by the Emirati coastguard in the Persian Gulf.

The UAE coast guards shot a number of Iranian fishing boats and seized one of them in the Persian Gulf on August 17, 2020. Right after the incident in which two fishermen were also killed, relevant Iranian officials put on their agenda an immediate investigation into the tragic event. After the situation on the ground was carefully examined, the UAE diplomat was summoned to the ministry in the early hours of the following days by the director of the International Legal Affairs Department of the ministry.

Great strides taken in Iran's nuclear industry

AEOI, in a tweet on Thursday, said with or without the activation of the trigger mechanism against Iran, the body has taken major steps in empowering its nuclear industry and providing 90,000 SWU.

US shouldn't try its luck, it'll only be humiliated again: Iran UN envoy

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in his Thursday tweet said the US should not try its luck for it will only be humiliated again.

S.Korea must be accountable for halting drug imports to Iran

Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said on Thursday that South Korea must be held accountable for its negative response to drug imports to Iran.

In a ceremony held on the occasion of Iran's National Doctors Day, Jahangiri criticized South Korea's act of blocking Iran's frozen assets and said South Korea must be accountable to the history for blocking Iran's assets and halting imports of medicine and vaccine to the country.

Iranian defense industry competitive with modern intl. rivals

In a statement on Thursday, IRGC said Iranian defense industry is competitive with its developed and modern international rivals.

The statement released on the occasion of Iran's defense industry referred to the Thursday inauguration of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers named after top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and a cruise missile, named Martyr Abu Mahdi which has a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

We must be ready for post-sanctions era: Zanganeh

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh believes that Iran needs to be ready for post-sanctions era.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday evening and in response to a question about the possibility of fluid migration in joint fields, the Minister of Petroleum did not rule out this possibility, and said: “In some joint fields, the area of the field on the opposite side is much larger than ours. At the same time, it should be noted that despite the sanctions, in which no one is willing to work with us, great work has been done in various sectors of the oil industry and good capacities have been created.”

