Iraq has independent sovereignty: Al Kadhimi

Iraqi Prime Minister met and held talks with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Saturday.

Both sides emphasized the expansion of relations in the fields of security, economy, education as well as increasing the combat capability of Iraqi forces.

Nancy Pelosi said that the US supports the current Iraqi government and noted that Iraq is considered a significant and independent country in a region with high tension.

According to Pelosi, there is a consensus to support the Iraqi government's independence and its efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Leading a high-ranking delegation, Al Kadhimi arrived in Washington on August 19. During his visit, he met with senior US officials, including US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral relations and strengthening joint cooperation in various areas.

