Iran to stand by Syrian nation, government: Deputy FM

Ali-Asghar Khaji made the remarks during his visit to Damascus, Syria on Monday and reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will be with Syrian people and government.”

American should be ensured that what they failed to impose on the battlefield, they (Americans) will not be able to do so through economic pressures, he added.

After his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister of Syria Walid Muallem on Monday to discuss regional and international developments, Khaji stated, “Consultations and talks are held periodically between Iranian and Syrian authorities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the normalization of ties between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Zionist regime and added, “We have adopted our position with regards to the wrong moves and announced that this issue is neither in interests of Arab and Muslim nations nor people of the region.”

Turning to the issue of Syria’s Idlib, Khaji reiterated, “We oppose any occupation by any country in Syrian land and territory. Islamic Republic of Iran opposes presence of any terrorist in Syria and will confront it.”

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for resolving issues of this region within the framework of agreements reached on Syria’s Idlib, adding, “We have also emphasized that sovereignty of Syria must be imposed on all lands and territories of this country.”

Syrian Constitutional Committee has been set up for specific objectives and these objectives should be pursued, he said, adding, “No foreign country has the right to interfere in the activity of Constitutional Committee of Syria.”

Ali Asghar Khaji arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday morning to meet with Syrian officials.

MA/5001286