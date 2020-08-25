Iran, Turkey back Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met on the sidelines of the third meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva on Monday.

The two diplomats reiterated support for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and the frameworks of the Astana peace process.

They stressed the need to continue supporting the political process and Syrian-Syrian dialogue within the framework of the constitutional committee and the fight against terrorism.

Khaji referred to his recent visit to Syria and the meetings with the Syrian president and other officials, saying Iran is ready to continue supports for the meetings of the constitutional committee without foreign interference.

Onal, for his part, voiced Turkey’s readiness to continue negotiations within the framework of the Astana peace process and to hold consultations with Iran on this issue and other regional subjects.

The Iranian and Turkish sides also expressed the hope that Syria’s Constitutional Committee would successfully go ahead with its plans.

