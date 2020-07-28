US officials tour to region aimed at Iranophobia, instability

Ali-Asghar Khaji pointed to the recent visit of US officials to the region and added, These moves have been taken in line with spread of ‘Iranophobia and instability’ in the region.”

He made the remarks in Doha on Tue. in his meeting with Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues and expansion of political-economic ties between the two countries especially holding a joint commission between Iran and Qatar in the near future.

In addition, Khaji and Al-Muraikhi negotiated on the current developments in the region and emphasized the need for continued talks and consultations.

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs in this meeting pointed to the recent visits of US officials to the region and described these actions as a move in line with the spread of “Iranophobia and instability’ in the region.

MA/IRN83888117