Iran taekwondo runner-up at 2019 Serbia Open with six medals

The one-day event was held on Sunday in Belgrade with the participation of 285 practitioners from 43 countries.

Soroush Ahamdi (-68kg) and Mirhashem Hosseini (-74kg) earned two golds for Iran. The sole silver was brought home by Armin Hadipour in -58kg while Farzan Ashourzadeh (-63kg), and Sajjad Mardani and Saied Rajabi (both in +87kg) snatched three bronze medals.

Gold, silver and bronze medals of this event added respectively 10, 6, and 3.6 points to Olympics ranking of athletes.

Mexico claimed the event’s title with three golds and one silver and Australia finished third with two golds.

MAH/ 4757290