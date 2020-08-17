Crude steel production vol. up 9% in four months

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the production volume of crude steel registered over nine percent hike in the first four months of the current year.

In this period, steel productions’ volume also recorded a five percent growth, the industry ministry added.

Accordingly, 9,483,000 tons of crude steel [including billet, bloom and slab] were produced in the first four months of the current year, the rate of which stood at 8,683,000 tons in the first four months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22, 2019).

Also, leading domestic steelmakers produced 7,257,000 tons of various types of steel products [including beam, rebar, types of steel sheets, etc.] in the first four months of the current year.

Based on the statistics of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), production volume of sponge iron hit from 9,468,000 tons in the first four months of the last year to 10,581,000 tons in the first four months of the current year, showing a 12 percent hike.

