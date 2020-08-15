Iran produces over 9.4mn tons of steel ingot in four months

According to the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 9,483,000 tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in current year’s first four-month period.

ISPA put the volume of steel produced in the first four months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22, 2019) at 8,683,000 tons.

It is expected that steel production volume in the country will hit 30 million tons before the termination of the current year (March 20, 2021), more than 10 million tons of which would be exported to target markets.

According to statistics, 5,562,000 tons of billets and blooms were produced in the first four months of current year, showing an eight percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that 5,128,000 tons of billets and blooms were produced in the first four months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22, 2019).

