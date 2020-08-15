  1. Economy
Aug 15, 2020, 3:20 PM

Iran produces over 9.4mn tons of steel ingot in four months

Iran produces over 9.4mn tons of steel ingot in four months

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran produced 9,483,000 tons of steel ingot in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22), showing a nine percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 9,483,000 tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in current year’s first four-month period.

ISPA put the volume of steel produced in the first four months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22, 2019) at 8,683,000 tons.

It is expected that steel production volume in the country will hit 30 million tons before the termination of the current year (March 20, 2021), more than 10 million tons of which would be exported to target markets.

According to statistics, 5,562,000 tons of billets and blooms were produced in the first four months of current year, showing an eight percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that 5,128,000 tons of billets and blooms were produced in the first four months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22, 2019).

MA/4998693

News Code 162268

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News