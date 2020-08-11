Khorasan Razavi exports top $400m in four months

According to Mohammadreza Mesforoush, the head of the Industry, Trade and Mine Organization of Khorasan Razavi, the above figures show a 38% and 20% decline in terms of volume and value respectively compared with the similar time span of the last fiscal year.

Saffron, steel and iron bars, tallow, chicken meat, pistachio, tomato paste, and dairy products were among the main exports.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Spain, the UAE, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were the top export destinations.

A total of 36,000 tons of goods worth $99 million were imported to the province during the same period to register a 66% and 16% decline in terms of tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.

Machinery, cellphone, coffee, raw silk and Potassium chloride were the main import commodities.

Top exporters to Khorasan Razavi during the period were the UAE, Uzbekistan, China, Turkey, India, Russian Federation, Germany, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan.

