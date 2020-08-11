  1. Politics
Yemenis suffering from Saudi-led coalition’s ceasefire breach

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Monday, continued to bomb a number of Yemeni provinces, causing damage to public and private property.

They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks, Almasirah reported.

In Al-Baidha'a, US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Qaifah district.

In Marib, the aggression launched 3 raids on Majzr district.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted Al-Shaab city with eight artillery shells.

A source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 104 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the 24 hours till Monday night.

The source pointed out that the violations included the flying of 2 warplanes and 7 spy drones over Al-Jah, Al-Jabalyah and Hais in addition to 19 attacks with missiles and artillery shells and 71 attacks with live bullets.

