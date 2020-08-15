2nd group of Iranians stranded in Bulgaria return home

The second group of Iranian nationals who had been stranded in Bulgaria and Romania due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak returned home by a Qeshm Air flight from Bulgarian capital to Tehran on Friday with the coordination and follow-up of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia.

Qeshm Air announced in June that it will send some special flight to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, to return stranded Iranians due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first group of Iranian citizens residing in Bulgaria returned home on June 18.

Despite the continuation of strict laws regarding the entry of foreign nationals into Bulgaria, Iranians living in Romania were also able to enter Bulgaria and return home by the same flight with the continuous consultations of the Iranian embassy and the good cooperation of the relevant authorities.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

ZZ/IRN83908295