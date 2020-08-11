Tehran-Madrid flights to resume in September

The airline will operate its first flight along the Tehran-Madrid route in September after a five-month hiatus, Iranian embassy in Spain announced on Monday, saying that the license of airline's normal and weekly flights on the Tehran-Madrid-Tehran route have been issued by the Spanish aviation authorities.

Flights between Iran and Spain were suspended about five months ago from the closure of borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the coordination between Iranian and Spanish officials, four special flights were conducted from Madrid to Tehran to bring home the Iranians stranded in Spain.

ZZ/FNA13990520000951