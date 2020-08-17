Iran Air to resume Tehran-Madrid flights after 17 years

Following a series of measures, efforts and consultations carried out by Iranian Embassy in Spain through coordination with the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Iran Air (The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran) as well as Spanish institutions, the license of airline's normal and weekly flights on the Tehran-Madrid-Tehran route have been issued.

Accordingly, Iran Air will operate its first flight along the Tehran-Madrid route on 2 September and is scheduled to operate one flight per week (Wednesday) from Tehran to Madrid and vice versa.

The Iranian embassy in Madrid has been holding extensive consultations for the resumption of flights, which had been suspended since 2001, in order to provide transportation facilities for Iranians living in Spain and to help develop the tourism industry and further communication between the two countries.

It hopes that this important step in bilateral relations could help strengthen ties between the two nations and develop mutual economic cooperation.

