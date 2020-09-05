122 Iranians stranded in Azerbaijan Republic return home

In a Saturday tweet, Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote, "With the coordination of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the cooperation of local authorities, the 11th group of Iranian compatriots living in the Republic of Azerbaijan returned home today through the land border of Astara."

"With the arrival of this group of 122 people in Iran, the number of Iranians who returned to the country from the Republic of Azerbaijan since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic reached 1501," he added.

The first group of Iranian students, including 142 ones, arrived in Tehran on 18 April.

The borders of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic have been closed since March 1 in order to counter the outbreak of the coronavirus.

