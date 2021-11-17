Iranian citizens enabled to enter Russia by valid visas

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow announced in a statement that the rules for the entrance of Iranian citizens to Russia will be facilitated.

The citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who have the right of permanent residence in Russia, are allowed to enter the country through the air borders, the Russian Federation said in an official note sent to Iran's Embassy to Moscow.

After the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Iranian citizens needed to obtain a permit from the National Headquarters to Combat and Prevent Coronavirus to enter Russia.

Currently, due to the decreasing trend of the COVID-19 and nationwide vaccination inside Iran, this restriction has been removed and Iranian citizens can enter Russia by a valid visa.

