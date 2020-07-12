  1. Economy
Iranian airline to resume Tehran-Istanbul flights on Monday

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iran Air, the airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will resume flights between Tehran and Istanbul as of Monday, July 13, according to an official.

The head of Iran Air Public Relations Office, Hossein Jahani, said on Sunday that the airline will operate its first flight along the Tehran-Istanbul route on Monday after a four-month hiatus.

Iran Air is scheduled to operate two flights per week (Mondays and Fridays) from Tehran to Istanbul and vice versa, the official added.

Flights between Iran and Turkey were suspended about five months ago from the closure of borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In early March, based on the coordination between Iran and Turkey, two special flights were conducted from Istanbul to Tehran to bring home the Iranian visitors stranded in Turkey.

The two countries are considering reopening borders and resuming the flights which have been suspended since March over the COVID-19 pandemic.

