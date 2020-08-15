  1. Iran
Aug 15, 2020, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 15

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language newspapers on Saturday, August 15.

Kayhan

US’ real COVID-19 fatalities exceed 200,000: New York Times

Zarif in Beirut: No foreign party should take advantage of Beirut catastrophe

UAE turns into a legal target for the Resistance Movement

Army always ready to defend Iran, Iranians: chief

Envy dismisses rumors on the seizure of four Iranian tankers by the US

Khorasan

On the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime: UAE’s dagger, betrayal of century

Iran

Degraded deal: UAE agrees to normalize ties with the Israeli regime

The US fails to attract votes on Iran’s arms embargo

Etela’at

Economic security will be pursued firmly: Judiciary Chief

Betrayal to Palestine: UAE agrees to normalize ties with the Israeli regime

