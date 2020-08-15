US claim regarding seizure of Iranian fuel hollow propaganda

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif referred to a claim made by the US regarding the seizure of Iranian fuel and wrote, “Pirates of the Caribbean have their own judges and courts now. Sadly for them, stolen booty wasn't Iran's. Fuel was sold F.O.B. Persian Gulf. Ship and flag weren't ours either. Hollow, cheap propaganda doesn’t deflect from the miserable failure of US diplomatic malpractice at UN.”

Iranian ambassador to Venezuela has dismissed the reports of US’ seizure of Venezuela-bound Iranian fuel as a ‘lie’ and continuation of ‘psychological war’ against Iran.

Iran managed to send five ships -- Fortune, Forest, Petunia, Faxon, and Clavel -- carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela in May and June to help revive oil refineries in the South American country, which is suffering from a severe fuel shortage caused by US sanctions.

Iran’s fuel shipments have drawn the ire of the US, which has imposed draconian sanctions on Iran and Venezuela with the aim of crippling their oil sectors.

FA/