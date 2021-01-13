Iran produces over 1.2mn tons of coal concentrate in 9 months

Over 1,242,006 tons of coal concentrate were produced in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2019), showing a 1.5 percent hike as compared to the same period of current year.

The statistics put the output volume of coal concentrate in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22) at over 1,069,000, showing a 2.3 percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

Accordingly, 919,700 tons of coal concentrate was produced in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 1.6 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

149,002 tons of coal concentrate was produced in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oc.t 22, 2020), showing a 15.4 percent hike as compared to a month earlier.

MA/IRN84183937