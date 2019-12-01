Kerman exports up 48% in eight months

Mohammadreza Ghader, head of Kerman’s Customs office, added that the figures indicate an 18% rise in terms of volume and 48% jump in terms of value, compared with the similar period of last year.

The province’s exports in the period under review mainly included pistachio, copper products, handicrafts, minerals, steel products and dairies, he said.

According to the official, the province’s exporters have been securing their footprint in the international markets, noting that Kerman's products are now offered in Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, the UAE, Turkey, Oman, Russia and some European states.

