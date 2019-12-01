  1. Economy
Kerman exports up 48% in eight months

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Some 257,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $458 million were exported from the central Iranian province of Kerman in eight months to November 21, a senior official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

Mohammadreza Ghader, head of Kerman’s Customs office, added that the figures indicate an 18% rise in terms of volume and 48% jump in terms of value, compared with the similar period of last year.

The province’s exports in the period under review mainly included pistachio, copper products, handicrafts, minerals, steel products and dairies, he said.

According to the official, the province’s exporters have been securing their footprint in the international markets, noting that Kerman's products are now offered in Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, the UAE, Turkey, Oman, Russia and some European states.

