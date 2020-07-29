Iran exports over $5mn flowers, plants in Q1: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi revealed the remarks on Wed. and added, that more than 2,356 tons of various types of flowers and plants, valued at $5,333,660, were exported from the country to 23 world countries in the same period.

With purchasing more than 1,543 tons of flowers, valued at $2,389,694, neighboring Iraq is considered as the main buyer of Iranian flowers and plants in this period, followed by Vietnam, the Netherlands and Armenia respectively, he added.

Accordingly, Vietnam purchased more than 15 tons of Iranian flowers while the Netherlands and Armenia imported more than five tons of rose flower and 226 tons of plants respectively, Latifi continued.

Islamic Republic of Iran stands at 7th rank in world in terms of production of flowers and plants, he said, adding, “Iran produces three billion branches of flowers and plants annually, only $200 million of which is exported.”

Export of flowers and plants earn $200 million worth of foreign currency for the country, IRICA Spokesman Latifi emphasized.

