Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters human phase

He made the remarks in a virtual press conference on Wednesday noting that the COVID-19 vaccine has its own complexities.

He maintained that a number of Iranian made COVID-19 vaccines have made progress and entered the clinical trial.

On July 9, the Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences said that the initial laboratory phase of the coronavirus vaccine was performed and its human test and injection will be performed within the next 2 months from the time.

If these steps are successful, the vaccine will be mass-produced.

Previously, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has taken good steps in making the COVID-19 vaccine, mentioning that the animal model of this vaccine has been tested by our scientists successfully.

