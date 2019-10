According to Mohammadreza Ghader, head of Kerman’s Customs office, the province’s exports in the past six months mainly included handicrafts, minerals, steel products, dairies.

He said the province’s exporters have been securing their footprint in the international markets, noting that Kerman's products are now offered in Oman, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, CIS countries, the UAE, China and some European states.

