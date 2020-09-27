Iran cosmetic export to 21 countries hit $10mn in 5 month

In the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), Iran has exported 13,765 tons of beauty and health products worth $10,598, 620 million to 21 countries, Seyed Ruhollah Latifi said.

According to Latifi, Iranian beauty products including shampoos, health products, and cosmetics for face, skin, fingernails, and toenails, compressed powders for cosmetic purposes, beauty and hygiene products for skincare and all kinds of sunscreens, hair fixatives as well as cleansing products such as toothpaste, types of soap have exported to countries such as Afghanistan, England, Germany, Canada, Austria, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Russia, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, as Kazakhstan during the mentioned period.

According to the Spokesman of the Iranian Customs Administration, the three main destinations for the export of Iranian health and beauty products are Afghanistan, Iraq, and Azerbaijan, respectively.

RHM/FNA13990705000562