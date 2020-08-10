  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2020

UNSC must reject US bullying, unilateralism: Iran UN envoy

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Referring to US resort to Iran-phobia and the coercion to extend Iran's arms embargo, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that UNSC must reject US bullying and unilateralism.

In a tweet on Monday, Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote, "At the #UNSC, the US is actively resorting to Iran-phobia & coercion to gain support for its unlawful anti-2231 resolution, illegally seeking to extend an arms embargo on Iran."

"The Council must reject bullying & unilateralism—again—as it did when US first introduced its draft," he added.

According to Resolution 2231, the UN arms embargo on Iran will end on October 18. According to reports, the US will offer the draft resolution of extending arms embargo in a UNSC session on Tuesday.

China and Russia have clearly announced that they will veto such a resolution, however, Foreign Policy has reported that Washington may even fail to attract the required 9 votes to pass the resolution in the first place.

The United States has started efforts to extend the embargo as a continuation of its anti-Iranian measures. Washington has also threatened that it might use the ‘snapback’ mechanism of the JCPOA if the UNSC rejects the resolution. This is while Washington has ‘ceased participation’ in the deal and, legally speaking, it is not able to trigger the mechanism.

