UNSC to reject US new resolution on Iran arms embargo again

In a Wednesday tweet, Takht Ravanchi wrote, "Rebuffed by UNSC members, US was forced to retreat from its draft resolution on Iran arms embargo, and proposed another version—also violating 2231—today."

"The new draft is similar—in its NATURE and GOAL—to the previous," he added.

"Confident that the Council will—again—reject this move," he stressed.

According to Resolution 2231, the UN arms embargo on Iran will end on October 18. The Trump administration submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council last week aimed at destroying the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is an international agreement approved by the Security Council, so that it may be able to extend the arms embargo on Iran as well as impose some new sanctions.

China and Russia have clearly announced that they will veto such a resolution, however, Foreign Policy has reported that Washington may even fail to attract the required 9 votes to pass the resolution in the first place.

