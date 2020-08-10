400 tons of illicit drugs busted in Iran in 4 months

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei made the announcement on Sunday evening, saying that following the comprehensive intelligence operations, the police forces of the country have successfully confiscated 400,000 kilograms of different kinds of illicit drugs across the country during the four months.

The figure indicates a 45 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

Stating that the war on drug trade has claimed the lives of nearly 3,500 Iranian police officers over the past four decades, he said that the fight against drugs trafficking is being also pursued vigorously this year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

