Police seizes over 1 ton of narcotics in southeastern Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Wednesday saying that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police have arrested two members of a drug-trafficking gang and seized 1.33 tons of drugs.

The seized cargo includes 1.31 tons of opium, 7 kilograms of heroin, and 15 kilograms of hashish.

Meanwhile, Taheri announced on Tuesday that the Police forces in Sistan and Baluchestan had engaged in an armed clash with the smugglers, during which 766kg of opium, along two AK47 rifles, were seized.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to the deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, a total of 400 tons of narcotics have been seized by police forces in Iran in the first 4 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020).

He noted that the figure indicates a 45% growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The commander said that the fight against drug trafficking is being also pursued vigorously this year.

