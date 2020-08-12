Police dismantle 3 drug-smuggling bands in Tehran

The Chief of Tehran Metropolitan Police, Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that following extensive operations carried out by police forces, 2,224 kilograms of different kinds of narcotics have been confiscated.

25 smugglers have been arrested during the operations and handed to judiciary officials, he added.

According to the police chief, 81 vehicles and 420 instruments related to drug abusing have been seized in this regard.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from some regional countries has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

