Iran's police bust over 18 tons of illicit drugs

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani said on Tuesday that 18,071 kilograms of illicit drugs consisting of 14,967 kilograms of opium and 1,270 kilograms of heroin, 723 kilograms of grass, 566 kilograms of crystal, 342 kilograms of hashish, 20 kilograms of morphine, and 184 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been seized by police forces across the country in the last week.

He added that the figure indicates a 6 percent decrease compared to the corresponding period last year (19,292 kilograms).

Aslani said that 69 percent of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan , South Khorasan, Kerman, Yazd,, Hormozgan and Fars.

3,433 smugglers have been detained and 390 vehicles and some ammunition seized in the same period by police forces, according to the official.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

