Police seize 32 tons of narcotics in E Iran in 4 months

Police Chief of South Khorasan province Second Brigadier General Majid Shoja said on Monday that following intelligence operations, the police forces of the province confiscated 1,294 kg of opium in the past 24 hours.

He added that the police forces of the province have successfully confiscated 32,000 kilograms of different kinds of illicit drugs across the province in the past 4 months, saying that the figure indicates a 85 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the police chief, 44 smuggling-bands have been dismantled in the same period.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from some regional countries has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

