'Iran not to consider Hook’s departure as game-changer'

Hook’s departure “does not concern us and is not something we consider as a game-changer,” Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York, told Reuters.

“The so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign waged by the US government has failed,” he said. “Iran is not on its knees, and will not do so regardless of who is in charge of implementing this bankrupt policy.”

The US bid at the Security Council to extend the arms embargo is a key test that some diplomats say will likely fail as it lacks the necessary support, and veto powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition, Reuters added.

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

