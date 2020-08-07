  1. Politics
Aug 7, 2020, 9:20 PM

'Iran not to consider Hook’s departure as game-changer'

'Iran not to consider Hook’s departure as game-changer'

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – In reaction to Brian Hook’s departure, the spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that Iran will not do so regardless of who is in charge of implementing this bankrupt policy.

Hook’s departure “does not concern us and is not something we consider as a game-changer,” Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York, told Reuters.

“The so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign waged by the US government has failed,” he said. “Iran is not on its knees, and will not do so regardless of who is in charge of implementing this bankrupt policy.”

The US bid at the Security Council to extend the arms embargo is a key test that some diplomats say will likely fail as it lacks the necessary support, and veto powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition, Reuters added.

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

ZZ/FNA13990517000175

News Code 161981

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News