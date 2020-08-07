'Brian like John left White House without any achievement'

In a tweet on Friday, Shamkhani wrote, "The ultimate objective of Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign was Iran’s collapse as well as ‘regime change’ in the country."

"This aim has now changed as the US administration is seeking to prevent Iran from turning into a wealthy country," he added.

"Brian [Hook] like John [Bolton] left the White House without any achievement," he said, stressing, "Mike [Pompeo] may also need to pack up and leave before Donald [Trump]."

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

