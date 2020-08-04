  1. Politics
UAE, US confer on Iran, regional affairs

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted the US Senior Director for Persian Gulf Affairs Miguel A. Correa for talks on Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen.

As the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, the meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed UAE-US relations and strategic cooperation and also reviewed regional developments and a number of international issues of common concern, including Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Iran.

The US-UAE Tuesday talks came while on June 28, Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State paid a visit to the country on his regional tour and focused on Iran in his negotiations with Emirati officials.

