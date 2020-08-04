UAE, US confer on Iran, regional affairs

As the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, the meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed UAE-US relations and strategic cooperation and also reviewed regional developments and a number of international issues of common concern, including Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Iran.

The US-UAE Tuesday talks came while on June 28, Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State paid a visit to the country on his regional tour and focused on Iran in his negotiations with Emirati officials.

