Mousavi reacts to Brian Hook's departure

In a Friday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "No difference between John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams; when it comes to the US #Iran policy, American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew."

"Same applies to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump AND their successors, " he added.

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

