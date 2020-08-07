  1. Politics
Mousavi reacts to Brian Hook's departure

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the departure of US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

In a Friday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "No difference between John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams; when it comes to the US #Iran policy, American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew."

"Same applies to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump AND their successors, " he added.

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

