US uninvited intruder in region, Syria: Spox

"The only effective mechanism for Syria in the past nine years has been the Astana process, which includes the cooperation between Iran, Syria, Russia, and Turkey," Alireza Miryousefi reacted to the remarks made by US officials regarding Iran’s presence in Syria in an interview with Newsweek Magazine.

Referring to US interference in Syria, he added, "The US is an uninvited intruder in the region and in Syria that has done nothing but increase insecurity and impose more suffering on the Syrian people by supporting Islamist militant groups and imposing sanctions.”

"The US and its allies have openly supported extremist groups in Syria, from al-Nusra to Ahrar al-Sham and other terrorist groups for years, and most recently, imposed new sanctions, called 'Caesar', on the war-weary Syrian people," Miryousefi said.

"These acts undermine the US crocodile tears for the Syrian people," he noted.

"Iran and Syria have been strategic partners for more than four decades and this alliance has been the main obstacle to foreign aggression in the region. Iran proudly continues its help for the Syrian government in order to maintain its territorial integrity and protect its people from terrorist groups," Miryousefi maintained.

Moscow and Damascus issued a statement last Thursday stressing that the US military presence in Syria would escalate tensions in the country.

FA/PR