Iran will make US regret: Mousavi

In a press conference on Monday, Abbas Mousavi answered various questions about the Islamic Republic's foreign policies.

He condemned the US harassment of a Mahan passenger plane saying that Americans have acted like pirates and done a risky measure.

"It was a terrorist and dangerous act and against all the international laws," he underlined.

"The Iranian foreign ministry, Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Judiciary system, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary measures to make the US regret what it has done," he added.

US will not achieve its aim of extending Iran arms embargo

In reaction to the recent remarks of Pompeo about the extension of Arms Embargo on Iran, Mousavi assured that the US will not reach its preferred target.

On FM Zarif's talks in Moscow

He elsewhere addressed FM Zarif's talks with Russian President Putin and explained that the two sides have conferred on the most important issues and concerns of the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international field and the obtained achievements will be revealed in near future.

The spokesman named Zarif's latest trip to Baghdad as 'fruitful'.

Iran supports Afghan-led peace talks

Mousavi also reiterated that Iran pays specific attention to Afghan-Afghan talks under the current Afghan government and rejects any foreign interference in Afghan peace talks. He added that Iran will use its specific capacities for resolving tensions in Afghanistan.

