New US rep. for Iran indicates Trump’s confusion

In a tweet on Sunday, he referred to the resignation of US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, and wrote that the appointment of Elliott Abrams for an impossible mission and putting maximum pressure on Iran shows confusion in Trump’s foreign policy.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi had also reacted to the resignation on Friday and wrote, "No difference between John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams; when it comes to the US #Iran policy, American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew."

The top US envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

