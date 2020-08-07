  1. World
Aug 7, 2020, 1:05 PM

Coronavirus cases pass 19.2 million worldwide

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – The number of infections with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 19.2 million worldwide with the deaths approaching 718,000 and recoveries over 12.3 million, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 19,266,947 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 717,799 and recoveries amounting to 12,365,521.

The United States had reported 162,805 deaths as of Thursday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,032,547.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 98,644 from more than 2,917,562 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 41,673, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,030,001.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 871,894, with a total death toll of 14,606. 

It is followed by South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (455,409), Chile (366,671), Colombia (357,710), and Spain (354,530) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 320,117 positive cases and death toll of 17,976.

