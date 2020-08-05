Global COVID-19 deaths pass 700,000

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 18,727,013 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 704,783 and recoveries amounting to 11,940,682.

The US is the worst-hit country with 4,918,770 cases and 160,318 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,808,076 infections and 96,096 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,910,681), followed by Russia (866,627), South Africa (521,318), Mexico (449,961), Peru (439,890), Chile (362,962), Spain (349,894), Colombia (334,979), Iran (314,786), and the UK (306,293), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (48,869), the UK (46,299), India (39,856), Italy (35,171), France (30,296), Spain (28,498), Peru (20,007), Iran (17,617), Russia (14,490), and Colombia (11,315).

MR