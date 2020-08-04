'JCPOA joint commission meeting imminent'

As Ryabkov told TASS, the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is considering the possibility of holding an in-person meeting in the near future.

"An in-person meeting is possible, it is under consideration," he pointed out. "No date has been set yet but it’s not a matter of distant future," Ryabkov added.

According to him, the meeting’s date will depend on the further easing of lockdown measures, including transport restrictions.

The previous meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which involved political directors, took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna in February 2020.

In mid-July, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy also announced that the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) will be scheduled as soon as travel conditions allow.

In light of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible so far to convene a regular meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all.

MNA/PR