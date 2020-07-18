Economic benefits needed for Iran's full compliance to JCPOA

Speaking in a meeting of Mediterranean Dialogues (Rome MED2020), Joseph Borrell said that all the JCPOA parties disagree with the US unilateral withdrawal from it and underscore the significance of surviving the deal for there is no other effective substitute for it.

Noting that endorsement of the deal took 12 years, he named it a bilateral deal under which Iran was expected to stop its nuclear developments in exchange for receiving some economic advantages.

Borrell named the deal a success for European diplomacy and multilateralism saying that the JCPOA was operating relying on its defined obligations while the IAEA asserted 15 times Iran's compliance to it.

Expressing discontent about the US withdrawal from the deal, he underlined that neither the US nor any other country can find a substitute for the JCPOA.

Borrell said on Friday that the EU will review the progress of ongoing discussions both on nuclear implementation, as well as wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of sanctions by it.

He added that in light of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible so far to convene a regular meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission. All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all, he said.

