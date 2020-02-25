Russia sees next Joint Commission of JCPOA as opportunity for de-escalation

"Tomorrow, Vienna should host the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA participants. This is a chance, although not a 100 percent one, but still a chance to stop the process of escalation until it is too late," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Sputnik reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent the country at the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Wednesday meeting of the commission will be a ‘regular and periodic session’ led by deputy foreign ministers and political directors.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the upcoming session will have no connection with the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism, he said.

MNA/PR