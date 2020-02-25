  1. Politics
Russia sees next Joint Commission of JCPOA as opportunity for de-escalation

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Wednesday would be a chance to stop the escalation of tensions around the Iran nuclear deal.

"Tomorrow, Vienna should host the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA participants. This is a chance, although not a 100 percent one, but still a chance to stop the process of escalation until it is too late," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Sputnik reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent the country at the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Wednesday meeting of the commission will be a ‘regular and periodic session’ led by deputy foreign ministers and political directors.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the upcoming session will have no connection with the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism, he said.

