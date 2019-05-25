Russia believes JCPOA Commission should meet ASAP: Ryabkov

In an interview with Sputnik news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow believes that a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program should be held as soon as possible.

"We are in favor of the event taking place as soon as possible, but the European External Action Service as the coordinator of the commission is in charge of logistics and organizational issues," Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, the commission had previously met in Vienna, and it was effective from all points of view, given that it was in physical proximity to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) office, which facilitated communication of experts and heads of delegations with this structure, which has a key role in verifying Iran's compliance with the JCPOA.

"There was an example when such meetings were held in conjunction with the session of the IAEA board of Governors. The next session will be held in the second decade of June," Ryabkov said.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the nuclear deal on May 8, one year after the US illegal withdrawal from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact last year. Tehran said that these measures were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

