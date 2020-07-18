EU says next JCPOA meeting as soon as possible

Josep Borrell said on Friday that the UE will review the progress of ongoing discussions both on nuclear implementation, as well as wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of sanctions by it.

He added that in light of travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible so far to convene a regular meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission. All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all, he said.

Notwithstanding differences on modalities, there is an agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended, Borrell said.

MNA/IRN83858905