Lebanese FM submits resignation to Prime Minister

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar called the US decision to overthrow the current Lebanese government and French pressure on the possible resignation of the Lebanese foreign minister as the causes of his resignation.

Referring to some previous attempts to overthrow the Diab's government, the newspaper wrote that today, they are once again trying to overthrow the government, but this time the blow is stronger.

It added that the former Lebanese ambassador is specifically responsible for these efforts on behalf of the Americans, but the main pressure comes from France, a country angry with Diab.

