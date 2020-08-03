Charbel Wehbe appointed as new Lebanese FM

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and Prime minister Hassan Diab signed decrees accepting the resignation of Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday and appointing Charbel Wehbe to replace him.

Nassif Hitti has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday, saying that the reason for his resignation is the lack of a national vision and a constructive will to carry out the desired reforms of the international community.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar called the US decision to overthrow the current Lebanese government and French pressure on the possible resignation of the Lebanese foreign minister as the causes of his resignation.

