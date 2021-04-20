  1. Politics
Lebanon on brink of collapse, Diab says

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned that his country is on the verge of collapse, calling on regional countries to help Beirut.

"Lebanon has reached the brink of total collapse, as a result of decades of corruption and policies that have encouraged a rentier economy at the expense of a productive economy," Diab told local media, France 24 reported.

"Lebanon is in grave danger and it can no longer wait without a safety rope," Diab added, referring to 2006 when Qatar stood by the Lebanese government, helping it rebuild war-torn areas after the Zionist Regime’s invasion.

"We expect you to be on the side of this country -- Lebanon hopes that you will be a safety net to protect your Lebanese brothers", he stressed.

This week's three-day trip is Diab's first official visit since taking office, having canceled trips to Cairo and Baghdad.

