Lebanon on brink of collapse, Diab says

"Lebanon has reached the brink of total collapse, as a result of decades of corruption and policies that have encouraged a rentier economy at the expense of a productive economy," Diab told local media, France 24 reported.

"Lebanon is in grave danger and it can no longer wait without a safety rope," Diab added, referring to 2006 when Qatar stood by the Lebanese government, helping it rebuild war-torn areas after the Zionist Regime’s invasion.

"We expect you to be on the side of this country -- Lebanon hopes that you will be a safety net to protect your Lebanese brothers", he stressed.

This week's three-day trip is Diab's first official visit since taking office, having canceled trips to Cairo and Baghdad.

