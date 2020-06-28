Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons US ambs.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned US Ambassador Dorothy Shea and she will meet with Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday, Elnashra reported.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that according to the Vienna Agreement, the ambassador has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of the host country and should not say anything to provoke Lebanese against the government.

US ambassador to Beirut, Dorothy Shea, claimed on Friday that Hezbollah is an obstacle to resolving the Lebanese economic crisis and that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is threatening Lebanon's stability.

Following these remarks, Lebanese media outlets were forbidden to interview with Shea for one year.

Shea was also summoned on March 20 regarding the escape of Amer Fakhoury, the Israeli regime's spy.

