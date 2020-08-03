US seeks to secure illegitimate interests in region: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Monday and reiterated, “the presence of US forces in the region is illegitimate and they are pursuing their illegitimate interests.”

The American rulers themselves know that their presence in the region is meaningless and ineffective, and if they want to establish security both in the region and in seas, regional countries and nations enjoy high capability to provide security of the region, he stated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran repeatedly states that it is able to provide security of the region due to having powerful armed forces especially strategic navy force, he said, adding, “Iran also is able to involve nations and governments in providing security of the region.”

He pointed to Iran’s airstrike to US airbase ‘Ain al-Assad’ in Iraq, downing of US advanced and sophisticated drone violating its airspace and missile defense powers of the country are vivid examples of authority of the Islamic Establishment and added, “as long as US forces are present in the Persian Gulf and the sea, insecurity persists.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attained salient progress and achievements despite cruel and unjust US sanctions imposed against the country, adding, “in all these years that the country was pressurized by the US sanctions, it attained very important achievements in various military fields in a way that we could turn all threats into opportunity.”

MA/IRN83895451